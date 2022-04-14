“Figures don’t lie, but liars’ figure.” Even though there is some disagreement about who coined this saying, it doesn’t make it less accurate.
I had to say something after reading the editorial from the Capitol Broadcasting Company of Raleigh. Have any of you noticed that all news organizations all have the same list of questionable facts. Rush Limbaugh (God rest his soul) used to call these organizations the “drive by media.” I think a heard a better name for this type of media: “lamestream media.”
After listening to the lies perpetuated for the last six years by the Democrats and their lap-dog media we don’t believe anything they say.
This morning inflation rose to 8.5% the highest since 1981. President Joe Biden reads whatever nonsense his handlers tell him to read that makes his failure look better than it is. In other words, liars’ figure.
All the problems — crime, the border, and inflation — are completely Biden’s fault or at least they are his handlers’ responsibility. Do you think that Ukraine and its people would be destroyed if President Trump was still in office?
The Democrats and the media blame everything on former President Donald Trump, even though he hasn’t been in office for nearly a year and a half. I think President Trump scares them to death because he knows they are not the royalty that they think they are, and he knows that they are incompetent.
Primaries and elections are coming up so how do we decide? If Hollywood likes a candidate, or a candidate hates President Trump, don’t vote for them. These politicians are either elitists or stupid.