Make no mistake, everything that is happening in Louisville, Kenosha and every other city in America run by Democrats is exactly what they want. They own this carnage. Joe Biden supporters are rioting, looting, burning, assaulting and shooting cops everywhere.
They, along with their lap dogs in the media, incite all of this, and at best, turn a blind eye to it. CNN continues saying it is mostly peaceful protests while fires rage in the background. If CNN were around in 1941, they would report that the Japanese planes flying over Pearl Harbor were “mostly peaceful.” They make martyrs out of violent criminals who refuse to obey police commands. Have a problem with the police? Have you tried obeying the law?
Democrats want to defund the police, abolish ICE, eliminate borders, empty the jails and give voting rights to illegals and felons. What normal American would vote for this? The efforts of these social justice warriors, Antifa and Black Lives Matter have destroyed cities and countless innocent lives. Most of these businesses will never come back.
And who is affected the most? Minorities. Antifa and BLM have done exactly nothing good for America. They lost the moral high ground long ago to every sane American. Thanks to weak and incompetent Democratic mayors and governors, it is now open season on our police and cities.
And what is human-gaffe machine Joe Biden doing or saying about all of this? Nothing. While he hides in his basement only coming out long enough to botch the National Anthem and Declaration of Independence, he’s oblivious to what’s going on around him. This man gets gets winded walking 20 steps to a microphone. This is no longer funny. It’s truly sad.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck