2021 is almost over. Those who voted for Joe Biden must be happy that a socialist Democrat is running their ideal administration.
It shut down the Keystone pipeline, causing many to lose their jobs in name of environmental salvation. It gave millions of immigrants freedom to overwhelm the southern border into our country. It caused out-of-control inflation. It was responsible for abandoning allies and military weaponry to our enemies. Its socialism redistributed wealth to unproductive millions who were unwilling to get jobs, deciding instead to take government handouts paid for by hard-working citizens.
The Democrats must be rejoicing the first year by the president elected to head the government!
FRANK ROBERTS
Hertford