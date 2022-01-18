“Authoritarian” and “totalitarian” are popular words being tossed about nowadays by both political parties. But only one party has shown their true stripes again and again.
Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have signed into law the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. This compact will subvert the Electoral College, thus changing our national election for president. This law was passed by Democratic-led Legislatures and signed by Democratic governors. This is an absolute partisan subversion of the Constitution.
Many in the Democratic Party talk about making Washington, D.C. a state. They pretend the reason is to give D.C. residents representation for the taxes they pay. But the real reason is to get two additional U.S. senators. This is another attempt of absolute partisan subversion of the Constitution.
Currently, President Joe Biden is mulling over changing the structure of the Supreme Court for strictly political reasons. Also, the Democratic Party is considering blowing up the filibuster in the Senate, again for purely political reasons.
The Democratic Party has actively promoted restrictions on the First amendment. They also constantly discuss regulating the Second Amendment.
Recently when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, said he could not support the Build Back Better agenda, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, suggested to Biden that he should use his executive order power to enact it. This action would bypass the legislative branch, thus crippling the separation of powers.
Donald Trump is not an authoritarian. For if he were, my fellow conservatives would not stand with him. But the trail of totalitarianism by the Democratic Party is clear.
Conservative Americans will fight both authoritarians and totalitarians. Will the Democratic voters?
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is an agreement, currently approved by 15 states and the District of Columbia, to pledge their electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote, regardless of the outcome of the election within their state or, in the case of D.C., jurisdiction. The compact would need to include states possessing at least 270 electoral votes to take full effect. The states and DC that have adopted the compact control 195 electoral votes.