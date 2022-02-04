Again a progressive columnist wants to blame everything on business and Republicans while sparing Democrats. Martha Johnson’s column “Time to work for our democracy” is just another leftist propagandist piece whose purpose is to mislead. She just doesn’t have her facts straight.
Three bills were passed with bipartisan support that helped lead to the 2008 financial crisis. The first was signed into law by Jimmy Carter.
The others were the Riegle-Neal Act and Gramm-Leach-Billy Act which allowed banks, insurance and securities companies to merge. They were both signed into law by Bill Clinton and voted for by then Sens. Joe Biden, Ted Kennedy and John Kerry.
But there is more. Under Clinton, then Housing and Urban Development Secretary Andrew Cuomo issued new HUD policies that lowered traditional down payments on homes from 20% to 3%. There were many other policies which reduced regulatory standards so more people could buy homes without adequate financial ability. This led financial institutions to create risky financial instruments that the liberal bureaucracy failed to oversee.
Ms. Johnson also wants to paint the exporting of jobs as Republicans’ doing. Again her statements misrepresent the truth.
Clinton worked to get the Chinese into the World Trade Organization and signed the agreement in 1999. Congress voted for the agreement with bipartisan support, which again included liberal stalwarts Biden, Kennedy and Kerry voting for it.
Chinese exports rose dramatically throughout Clinton’s years in office. But once the Chinese got into the WTO they skyrocketed.
Distorted facts lead to distorted opinions. Progressives are distorting America.