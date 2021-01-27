The use of a donkey as a symbol for the Democrats arose out from President Andrew Jackson being referred to as a “jackass” by his opponents. He actually appreciated this reference and adopted the donkey as the symbol for the Democratic Party.
By following up their first failed attempt to impeach President Trump with now a second attempt, and basing both on absolutely no thorough investigation of the facts — just attacking Trump to keep him out of politics forever — perhaps the Democrats need to seriously consider changing from a donkey to a kangaroo to symbolize their party. It’s more fitting.
Democrats bring in 25,000 federal troops to protect elite Democrats while why fiddle and allow American cities to burn.
ROBERT MUIR
Hertford