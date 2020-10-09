Contrary to what the media tells us, there is no such thing as “white privilege.”
There is, however, liberal white privilege. It’s believing that you have the right to control other people’s lives. It’s believing you have the right to never hear other opinions. It’s believing that when you are offended, other people have to care.
It’s also believing that there are two sets of rules, one for you and one for everyone else. It’s believing that after Donald Trump denounces the Ku Klux Klan and any perceived “white supremacy” for the 500th time, he must do so again while never asking Joe Biden to denounce Antifa or Black Lives Matter.
It’s the never-ending calls for decency, compassion and love while wishing that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump die from COVID-19. Only an hour after President Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID, The Washington Post sent out a tweet that it later deleted saying “Opinion: Imagine what it will be like to never have to think about Trump again.” That was in addition to countless media and celebrities wishing that Trump and the first lady would just die.
The odds of them recovering from COVID are much better than the odds of these sick, hate-filled leftists recovering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Remember, Trump was treated at Walter Reed hospital, not at a nursing home in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York. Thanks to Cuomo’s mandate for COVID-positive patients to enter nursing homes, more New Yorkers died than were killed by terrorists on 9/11.
Even communist dictators Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un wished the president and first lady well. The fact that communist dictators have more class and decency than the left right now tells you everything you need to know about the Democratic Party. The good news though, is that Hillary Clinton has tested negative for being president.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Trump doesn’t back working people
I am a retired nurse, part of the working class of this great country. Over the years, the American Dream has been slipping away from us and our work has become harder while we earn less and less.
Our frustrations became desperation and many of us embraced the promises of a man who is interested only in himself and in enriching his friends but not us. We are owned by the company store.
What is laughable is that we all need each other. Industry cannot become rich without a workforce. We need the jobs it provides. But when the balance becomes skewed, chaos ensues.
Our country, our democracy is at risk of destruction. The “lazy welfare bunch” is not robbing us blind. Donald Trump and his friends are.
We must wake up and send this man on his way and redeem our country and our democracy.
VIRL SUTTON STOKELY
Hertford