Any parent understands the frustration of having to repeat over and over the things that they want their kids to do. All of us who have more miles behind us than ahead of us feel the same way.
We are in another election season and to quote Yogi Berra “It’s déjà vu all over again.”
Every election politicians in blue states promise the same things. They always promise a women’s right to choose. Roe v. Wade brought laws that allowed abortion for up to 90 days after conception. As usual for the Democratic left, that wasn’t good enough. They pushed and pushed until they wanted abortions for full-term babies.
Another exaggeration is that the Republican’s want to gut Medicaid. What most people don’t know is that Medicaid is a federal program that the states must help enforce and partially pay for. It is the governors of the states that want Medicaid reformed because it is overwhelming their budgets.
We want to raise teacher salaries. This point is the most outrageous. They want the taxpayers to believe that raising teachers’ pay will improve schools. Blue state teacher salaries are higher than most citizen’s pay, and not only do they get the summer off but every holiday also.
Pre-pandemic research shows that American students were 30th in math, science, and reading among industrialized nations, but we pay more money per student than all those other nations. Imagine how far we have dropped during the last two years.
Why do the Democrats keep saying the same things every election season? They don’t want you to use your brain, they want you to use your emotions to keep them in power.
LEROY NEWCOMB
Elizabeth City
Hunters group should support local permission law
The 2022 NC Inland Fishing, Hunting & Trapping Regulations Digest contains a half-page code of ethics sponsored by three dog hunting associations.
A key ethic is the associations will only release dogs on property on which they have permission to hunt. At the bottom of the ad they say, “What you do today will determine what you will do tomorrow.”
The members of the Albemarle Houndsmen Association for more than 35 years have released hunting dogs on private property without permission. They have fought landowners’ requests for a local law that would stop the harassment and trespassing done by their dogs when they trespass.
The NC Bear Hunters, NC Fox Hunters and Eastern Carolina Houndsmen Alliance understand correctly that without land they cannot hunt. They also understand that by hunting respectfully and lawfully they protect their sport.
The Albemarle Houndsmen Association needs to support a local law that would require landowner permission to dog hunt. The Albemarle Houndsmen says it is only a few hunters who hunt unethically. If that is true, why does the majority not support ethical hunting by supporting a local law?
What you do today will determine what you are allowed to do tomorrow.
DOUG LANE
Pasquotank County