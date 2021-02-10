I’ve stated many times that failure and incompetence are resume enhancers in the Democratic Party.
Need more proof? Besides the countless previous failures of John Kerry, Susan Rice, Anthony Blinken and 17 other Obama administration members, they are all now part of the Biden administration.
Is Jen Psaki the most unprepared press secretary ever? On top of that, Susan Levine is now running the unemployment claims agency after she fled the state of Washington in a similar role where she lost $600 million taxpayer funds through fraudulent claims by Nigerian scammers. On the plus side, she did give Joe Biden and the Democratic Party $400,000 in 2019 and 2020.
Has any president ever intentionally lost over 100,000 jobs in his first few days? The Pipe Fitters & Welders Union endorsed Biden and 48,000 got fired within 36 hours of Biden’s presidency. Brilliant!
But we can now count on boys and men competing in athletic events against our daughters and sisters while using the same locker room and bathrooms because Joe says so. Conservatives, unlike liberals, won’t tell you what or how to think; we just want you to think.
Remember, a lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good, just because its accepted by Democrats and the media. After calling Trump a “dictator” for the last four years, if the number of executive orders signed exceeds your days in office, you just might be an actual dictator.
Democrats talk about how much they care about the poor, minorities and the disadvantaged — yet somehow, its always these folks who pay the price for their bad policies. Why is that?
After three weeks of the Biden presidency, the winners are China, Iran, Russia, Democratic elites and left-wing interest groups. The losers are American workers, American families, American students, small businesses, and national security.
Democrats also need to stop with their nonsensical “toxic masculinity” talk. The devaluation of masculinity won’t end well because feminine, passive men don’t stop evil. Passive feminine men don’t defend, protect, lead or provide. Passive men don’t do the things we have always needed men to do for society to thrive.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Politifact looked at the claim, mostly circulating on Facebook, that President Biden’s executive order to end the XL Pipeline project had cost “thousands” of jobs. TC Energy, the company behind the project, said 1,000 union members would lose their jobs because of Biden’s revocation of the project’s permit. The company also had estimated the project only generating 11,000 jobs, most of them temporary. Politifact also looked at the claim about Biden’s executive order allowing males to compete in girls sports and found it be false. Biden’s order requires federal agencies to review programs and policies to make sure they do not discriminate; it does not require any changes to specific sports policies or programs.