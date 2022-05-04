Elizabeth Warren is very worried. She is fearful the Democrats will get swept in the mid-term elections in November. But according to some of her recent statements, she knows how the Democrats can reverse their fortunes. They should start bribing the American people. The big one is student debt.
Forty million lifetime Democratic voters is what she is angling for. And she is so upfront about it. No shame.
Is this why our founding fathers created our representative democracy? So representatives could entice voters with favors, so at election time, the voters could repay them with their votes?
There are few issues as big a threat to our republic than politicians pandering to voters. Should this be considered outright election interference?
And this week the Democrats are so concerned about “their” democracy, they are developing a Ministry of Truth. Jenn Psaki said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Disinformation Governance Board’s objective “is to prevent disinformation and misinformation.”
Is the board going to crack down on leftists calling conservatives Nazis and fascists? Or are they just worried when Putin spreads similar rhetoric about Ukraine?
Will they fact-check politicians like Adam Schiff? Will they correct sound bites with the full context?
Would the Hunter Biden laptop story have been taken seriously under the Disinformation Board?
Again, the Democrats are undermining our democracy under the veil they are trying to protect it. Just like George Orwell said, “War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, Ignorance is Strength.”
The Democrats are out to redefine our liberty, our faith and our country by spreading confusion, despair and suspicion.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in numerous appearances on television news shows Sunday that the department’s new Disinformation Governance Board was created to crack down on disinformation coming from Russia and from human smugglers who seek to encourage migrants to attempt to cross the southern border. He said the board will not be used to monitor American citizens.