I am writing to express my deep disappointment that the city of Elizabeth City has denied the Pasquotank County NAACP a permit to hold the “Journey to Justice” march on the anniversary of Andrew Brown Jr.’s death. For the last two weeks I have been a part of a statewide movement of people of faith who have been calling Elizabeth City officials in solidarity with the NAACP.
Two weeks ago, The News & Observer reported that the NAACP’s request had been denied on the recommendation of the fire and police chiefs of this city. I join others across the state in expressing my concern that interim police Chief Larry D. James Sr. objected to this permit not out of concern for the safety of the route, but out of fear or resentment that the event would be critical of his department.
This is not ever an appropriate reason to deny a permit, and it calls into question the police chief’s commitment to public safety and fitness to hold his position. I recognize that the city is now offering alternative routes for the march, but this only happened after public criticism of the original decision put pressure on the city to do so.
It is the city’s responsibility to affirm the community’s constitutional right to gather peacefully to mourn the loss of Andrew Brown Jr. The denial of this permit is a moral failure that has ever further eroded public trust in city leadership.
LISA GARCIA-SAMPSON
Durham
Editor’s note: The author is executive director of the Unitarian Universalist Justice Ministry of NC.