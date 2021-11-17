In “Diana, Teresa: Celebrities who took different paths,” a columnist for The Daily Advance maligned a dead woman who did no harm to any one. He was comparing Princess Diana to Mother Teresa. I doubt that Mother Teresa would approve of his tearing down of Princess Diana in order to elevate Mother Teresa. Mother Teresa is in a class by herself. Princess Diana was a good mother to her two boys and she did a lot of good in the world.
Princess Diana was used by Prince Charles as a brood mare to produce an heir to the throne. She was in a loveless and abusive marriage with a husband whose continuance of his affair with a married woman, Camilla Bowles, was unacceptable. Camilla, now a divorced woman, (her husband had given up his wife for the crown) was not acceptable to the Church of England to be a future queen of England because of her divorce. Prince Charles needed to produce an heir for the throne and Diana was deemed an acceptable candidate.
It would seem your columnist would have Diana stay in a loveless, abusive marriage. His remarks about Dodi Fayed in Paris were mean spirited and misleading. Diana was not cheating on Charles; the Queen had given her approval for the divorce, Diana was looking for happiness. Her life ended because of the greedy paparazzi who could make big money on photographs of Diana with her boyfriend, Fayed.
A divorced woman has every right to proceed with her life. Evidently some men still think married women should be pregnant and barefoot and remain in an abusive marriage. “Just make him a nice dinner, things will get better,” they say. Not!
CORDY LAVERY
Elizabeth City