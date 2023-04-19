Russia is a vast country that has been invaded numerous times throughout its history. From the Mongol invasion of the 13th century to the multinational invasion after World War I, Russia’s long and rich history is littered with stories of foreign invaders wreaking havoc on its soil. These invasions have left an indelible mark on the psyche of the Russian people, and the fear of future invasions remains a dominant theme in Russian culture and politics.

One of the earliest examples of this fear of invasion can be traced back to Czar Ivan the Terrible, who ruled Russia from 1547 to 1584. During his reign, Russia was constantly threatened by neighboring countries such as Poland and Lithuania. To protect his kingdom from invasion, Ivan built a massive fortress, St. Basil’s Cathedral, which still stands today in Moscow’s Red Square. Ivan’s fear of invasion was not unfounded, as the Tatars invaded Russia repeatedly in the 16th and 17th centuries.