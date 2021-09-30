A few years ago Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert comic strip, had two characters being themselves. I have creatively re-named them A and B.
A. I hate my job, but I’m really looking forward to my afterlife.
B. Why’s that? Have you heard good things about decomposing?
A. Only my body will decompose. My soul will live forever.
B. Good luck with that. I lost mine at my first job performance interview.
My apologies to Adams for taking many liberties with his great writing.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City