According to those meddling scientists, our minds create the blueness of the skies, the touch of a loved one, the buzz of bees, the sound we think the tree makes when it falls in a forest, the repulsive smell of excrement, the delicious taste of your favorite food, the love of our friends and the hatred of our enemies — in fact, all things we think we see, feel, smell, taste, hear or touch.
Finally, they say that our minds create all qualities (divinity and humanity) and all quantities (ounces, years and nanoseconds). They say that all things which we believe exist in the external world really exist only in our minds.
Most normal people disagree with, or ignore, meddling scientists.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City