I have been a newspaper reader most of my adult life. We do not watch television, therefore I rely totally upon the written word for all my news.
I was very disappointed that The Daily Advance did not see the need to let readers know who the candidates were, what positions they were seeking and their qualifications for those positions.
I would have thought that the Sunday, March 1st newspaper would have had an election supplement. It did not.
Perhaps I am expecting too much from our local newspaper to keep the citizens informed about our elected officials. Pity.
WYNN MCCALLISTER
Hertford
Editor’s note: The writer makes a good point. The Daily Advance will provide better coverage of the general election this fall.