When I read an opinion piece like Martha Johnson’s that blames President Donald Trump for everything it tells me more about the writer then the president. I would caution anyone to look up the facts about these accusations to find the real story.
The first false charge involves the coronavirus blame game. China is to blame. I’m still waiting for Trump’s critics to thank him for closing the border and that knowing who is walking into the country might be a wise decision.
Johnson’s statements about the St. Paul’s Church incident are totally wrong.
The point that I can’t make strong enough is to do the research before jumping on the bandwagon. I know our president makes mistakes but when a regular contributor to the this paper cannot say one thing positive about our president and spins the same stories as the Trump-hating journalists, they’re mostly responsible for the division we have in our country today.
RAYMOND MAURICE
Elizabeth City