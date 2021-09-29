What is the mission of the Department of Defense? In one sentence from DoD’s website, “Our mission is to provide the military forces needed to deter war and ensure our nation’s security.” Bottom line: their job is solely to win wars and keep our country safe.
That may have been true 25-50 years ago but not today. DoD is patronizing all of us into believing it hasn’t “gone woke.” As evidenced by the debacle in Afghanistan, the DoD under Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley doesn’t have time these days to focus on its core mission to provide the military forces needed to deter war and ensure our nation’s security. Instead, the DoD is too busy worrying about LGBTQ issues, Critical Race Theory, white rage and always being politically correct.
While the Secretary of Defense spends time rooting out white supremacy within the ranks and Gen. Mark Milley tries to understand white rage, the Russians and Chinese are laughing their heads off at how ineptly we’re providing any defense for America. They watched as the U.S. left Afghanistan with its tail between its legs.
Until President Biden, the U.S. never surrendered to an adversary. There’s a first time for everything. We actually surrendered to the same group of people who were sponsoring and protecting Al-Qaeda and who we pushed from power back in 2001.
Then the president decided to play tough guy and order an over-the-horizon drone strike at what our intelligence agencies (an oxymoron) claimed was a suicide bomber called IS-K. But the wrong person was targeted. The strike killed an aid worker and seven children. Way to go, Joe! Sad isn’t it?
Because our military leaders have gone woke the U.S. couldn’t even beat a 17th century rag-tag group like the Taliban. Both Austin and Milley should resign in disgrace, as both are a total embarrassment to the United States, right along with their boss, President Joe Biden.
Radical revolutionary Saul Alinsky stated, “True revolutionaries do not flaunt their radicalism. They cut their hair, put on suits and infiltrate the system from within.” The left is infiltrating from within.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City