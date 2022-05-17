Does court's blessing make taking life OK? May 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If I owned a hospital would I have the right to disconnect a terminal patient from life support? And what if I could get the U.S. Supreme Court to back me up? Would that make it OK?PAUL DAVISElizabeth City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC police probe shooting of four people Sunday eveningEC man arrested on riot, assault with deadly weapon chargesAdkins pleads guilty to disclosure of private image, receives suspended sentence, probationHigh School Baseball | Thach strikes out 18, Pirates shut out Eagles in second roundEtheridge to face death penalty for Dec. 2 triple-murderAulander Police solve multiple casesCurrituck woman faces misdemeanor death charge following fatal collisionKnotts Island ferry operations suspended by low water levelMayoral hopefuls discuss vision for shortened termHertford Council votes to remove Jackson from ABC Board Images