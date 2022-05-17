I go to the waterfront every morning to walk my dog. The city has a sign up that tells dog owners to clean up behind their dog. Recently, there was a dog walk out there and afterward, dog poop was everywhere. It was disgusting. No one cleaned up after those dogs. It looked like a cow pasture out there. We take our kids to the park to play.
We were not allowed to have a rally out there for Andrew Brown Jr., but dogs can go out there and poop everywhere. Something is wrong with that picture. At least we wouldn’t have pooped everywhere.
I could hardly walk my dog, I was so afraid that I would step in dog poop. It should have been cleaned up right after the walk.
ANNIE B. FEREBEE
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Allowing use of Waterfront Park for an event to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death is one option the city of Elizabeth City did offer the Pasquotank branch of the NAACP during a meeting in April. The local NAACP rejected both that option and a second which would have allowed use of Enfield Park, according to interim City Manager Richard Hicks.
Don’t just sit and stew, get up, jump up and do
Beat your drum, blow your horn, celebrate cause you were born. It’s time to run and have more fun because life has begun.
Don’t just sit and stew, jump up and do. If others can, you can too.
Laugh and live, produce and give. Give others only what they need but don’t let them bleed and die because of your greed.
Be a knight. Mount your steed. Find some hunger you can feed. Love really is all you need.
So put your ego on the shelf and love others as you love yourself.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City
Does court’s blessing make taking life OK?
If I owned a hospital would I have the right to disconnect a terminal patient from life support? And what if I could get the U.S. Supreme Court to back me up? Would that make it OK?