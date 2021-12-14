What a wonderful letter Martha Porter recently submitted on capturing the spirit of Christmas. I hope your readers got the chance to read it. The letter lifted my spirits and helped me to focus on what the season should be all about — not the busyness of scurrying around, trying to get everything done in time.
My wife and I experienced this busyness on the day before Thanksgiving as we, along with many others, were out shopping, getting those last-minute items in a crowded grocery store. We were so focused on the mission in question that at times we may have forgotten some common courtesies — not on purpose, of course.
Later that afternoon I went on a day-before-Thanksgiving run. You might say I wanted to make room for all that turkey, pumpkin pie and everything else I was going to ingest the next day — and you would not be wrong. It was a bright sunny day with a little nip in the air, but overall it was comfortable.
As I ran I came across a fellow runner on the other side of the road who, as she approached me, gave me a happy and enthusiastic, “Happy Thanksgiving!” greeting. Then later on, I passed a young mother pushing a stroller with an adorable baby (is there any baby who isn’t adorable?). With them was a woman who most likely was the baby’s grandmother. They, too, gave me a heartfelt “Happy Thanksgiving!” greeting.
These greetings lifted my spirits as I continued on my way, giving me, I’m sure, a little more spring in my step.
I hope we can all put away the busyness of this season and concentrate on what it is really about. I also hope we remember to say to all the people we come across, “Merry Christmas,” with the same spirit and friendliness as the women who said “Happy Thanksgiving” to me.
I almost forgot. I did reciprocate to the women with both a “thank you” and a “Happy Thanksgiving” greeting of my own.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City