We are potentially one crisis away from losing our republic, our individualism and our liberty. With each crisis the federal government grabs more power from the people and the states.
Right now, President Joe Biden and his socialist cohorts are fueling multiple crises at one time. From the southern border, Afghanistan, COVID-19 and the proposed “Build Back Better” plan, which is a spending crisis in itself. These crises are marching us toward the cliff to socialism.
The Build Back Better plan, whatever the sticker price the Democrats create, will end up costing trillions more. There should be no compromise. The conservatives have compromised for decades and each time we lose. You can’t compromise with Democrats because each compromise will lead the nation a little closer toward socialism.
In our system of government, the people and the states have rights. But it seems the federal government has pushed the states and the people aside. The federal government has assumed all the power. Having all the power in the hands of the few in Washington has put our freedoms in jeopardy.
With our nation in such a perilous situation, it is time for the states to stand up to the federal government. Republicans control 60 state legislatures. Its’s time for them to flex their muscle.
I call on the North Carolina state Legislature to stand up to the federal government to stop the slide toward socialism. They need to stop the tactics of these corrupt socialists and find ways to take our country back.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City