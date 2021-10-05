Truer words were never spoken that nothing is so bad that it can’t always get worse. We’re witnessing that now with the Biden administration and the progressive left.
Let’s start with the $1.5 trillion and a $3.5 trillion spending spree. Both the Biden administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are telling us this will cost zero dollars. They going to pay for it by raising taxes on the wealthy and on corporations. Do you really think that the wealthy and corporations are going to absorb this loss in their profits by giving the middle class a break so prices don’t go up?
Look at gas prices and grocery store prices. If passed, the costs of this $5 trillion in spending is going to be passed on to you and me.
The sad thing is that both Biden and Pelosi will be just a bad memory when our children and grandchildren get stuck having to pay this. It’s kind of like your credit card: one day the bill comes due and the corporations that loaned you that money want their money back with interest.
The left doesn’t give a damn. If Biden and the progressive left are not stopped America as we have come to know it will be gone. COVID-19 mandates will be written into law and we’ll be wearing masks the rest of our lives. Even the lid on your casket will have to be closed if you’re not wearing a mask.
If sane people don’t recapture both the upper and lower houses of Congress next fall we can start greeting each other as “comrade.” The progressive left has hijacked our country and if we don’t want America to look like Venezuela and Cuba we need to stop this insanity. The right needs to recapture Washington, hopefully with a supermajority. Then all Biden will be able to do is keep his chair warm. Remember, the left is great at spending other people’s money. They just don’t want to spend their own!
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City