In 1960 Frances Oldham Kelsey, a pharmacologist for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, successfully blocked the introduction into the U.S. of the drug thalidomide. Thalidomide was used for morning sickness in Europe and Canada, causing hundreds of deaths and deformities in infants. She had concerns about the drug, and she was right.
Breakthroughs for a vaccine for polio didn’t start till 1948. However, a polio vaccine developed by Jonas Salk was developed in 1952 after years of testing and trials. The vaccine was finally approved and vaccinations started in April 1955, saving thousands of children from this dreaded disease.
The above are a couple of things that have happened in the past.
However, if I ever catch the coronavirus I not will be foolish enough to believe the president has the answer for me, and I will not be drinking household cleaning liquids.
ROBERT FUHRMAN
Elizabeth City