People who bully others must be insecure themselves. Maybe these people, many of whom are managers, got abused as children. Who knows?
I have heard plenty of horror stories about employees on the job being intimidated or bullied by managers or bosses. And most of the time, it’s for no apparent reason.
People like to think they have the upper hand. They love the word “control.” Since they are control freaks themselves, they do not know how to treat others.
It’s one thing to be stern, but some of these managers are outright nasty. How can these so-called managers get respect from others when they don’t respect themselves? There should be two-way communication, not one-way.
I think there should be a written law in the workplace that all managers take a human relations course. Some people can’t relate to their own families, much less anyone else. People are human beings and like to be treated as such.
Sometimes when I hear stories about bad managers, I think in my own mind they should have been laundry attendants — since they are nasty and dirty-minded themselves. People in our workplaces who are bullies are not an asset to their company; they’re instead a liability.
People who are bullies seem to crave some type of recognition or attention. People should stop playing these managers’ games and report them to their supervisor.
It seems we should have some recourse to counteract bullies in the workplace other than what many of us now have: big offerings of kindness.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City