Thursday’s July 8th editorial piece in The Daily Advance entitled “Party of Law and Order should pay for it” appears to be nothing more than an attempt at prettifying the ongoing squabble in Raleigh about funding for more prosecutors.
As I understand it, God didn’t say a word about prosecutors being his servants as he did about the ministers of God and about police officers in Romans 13: 3-4. The Advance’s denial of responsibility for the editorial’s views at the bottom of the page convinced me of their culpability in the lame excuses for hiring more prosecutors which will give more of their kind a fat juicy job.
What we need are more good police officers with the God-given power to use deadly force when necessary. A liberal application of that concept will diminish the need for more prosecutors quickly.
One of the most revealing facts in Thursday’s editorial is that the state is sitting atop a $6.5 billion cash surplus and certain parties are itching to get their hands on it to turn more of their friends into prosecutors whom we know can be bought.
What’s more is how much money the state can find to spend on Elizabeth City University but not one cent for the languishing proposed interstate 87 super highway connecting Raleigh to Norfolk, Virginia, which everyone knows almost always brings business and prosperity with it. It works in all the places I’ve been and it’ll work here as well.
A decent law-abiding person shouldn’t resist the police regardless the situation. Just stay out of the Long Branch Saloon and you won’t get shot!
CALVIN LACY
Hertford