A new audit revealed that half of President Joe Biden’s Twitter followers are fake. Maybe now we can get an audit of his 81 million votes. Millions of Americans never believed that Biden got 81 million legitimate votes and after viewing Dinesh D’Souza’s new movie “2000 Mules,” we are now certain.
Of course, the corporate media won’t touch this and, along with the Democratic Party, will do everything they can to ignore and discredit it. As I’ve stated many times, don’t believe what you see and hear, believe what the media tells you.
After all, Biden was the candidate that got dozens to his rallies while hiding out in his basement while former President Donald Trump was getting thousands. Even now, Trump is getting thousands in the most rural places in the country, while Biden couldn’t get 20 people if he came to Elizabeth City.
The media itself is the biggest purveyor of bias and lies and has lost almost all credibility. What a shame.
Now we are finding out more and more that Hillary Clinton and her campaign were responsible for Russian disinformation on Trump. Her own campaign manager testified that Clinton herself approved leaking the fake Trump-Alfa bank story. Instead of the media and Democrats calling any story damaging to the Democratic party “a conspiracy theory,” maybe we should call them “spoiler alerts.”
For those that think college should be free, if your degree doesn’t have enough value for you to pay it off, it certainly doesn’t have enough value for me to pay it off.
For those who scream, “my body, my choice,” except for vaccines of course, I’m sorry but if you wore a mask for two years to prevent COVID, you can wear a condom for 2 minutes to prevent pregnancy.
And if you praise a woman who aborted her child because she did what was best for herself, then I hope you praise men for abandoning their children because they did what was best for themselves.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: A May 3 article by The Associated Press fact-checking the claims made in Dinesh D’Souza’s new movie “2000 Mules” states the film “uses a flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot drop box surveillance footage to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election.” According to the AP, the film has been praised by former President Trump as “exposing great election fraud” by “suggesting Democrat-aligned ballot ‘mules’ were supposedly paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.” But the AP said the film’s conclusions are “based on faulty assumptions, anonymous accounts and improper analysis of cellphone location data, which is not precise enough to confirm that somebody deposited a ballot into a drop box.”