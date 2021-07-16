In response to your July 10 story about the new electric vehicle charging station at the McDonald's at Tanglewood, what a great idea. It will be very handy for travelers who are always trying to make good time by being able to make one stop and "kill 3 birds with one stone": eat lunch, use the potty, and gas up or in this instance, zap up.
Also, in the article Mayor Bettie Parker stated, "This continues to move us in the direction of green energy." Is she talking only for herself or for the city government? Is this the city's agenda?
One last thing: state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, suggested to the mayor that if she got the city police department to check on motorists who park a non-electric vehicle in an e-charging space "the city could pick up some change."
Really? How about just checking on those who park their car in handicap parking spots when they are not handicapped? That would be more worthy of their time.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City