Just heard today on the news that U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said “the American people stand to benefit from having more electric vehicles on the road but failed to elaborate on how they could become more affordable.” Of course he didn’t elaborate because he couldn’t.
Also in the news are Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and others who want to ban Russian oil imports. Of course they do. Do you think the elites in Washington, D.C. care about the cost of a gallon of gas?
Then there’s climate czar John Kerry running around worried to death that Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is going to take the focus off climate change. Where do they find these buffoons’? You can’t fix stupid.
Do you think the elites in Washington, D.C., Hollywood and the sports world, who make multi-millions of dollars a year, are worried about paying $5 or $6 a gallon for gas, or for diesel fuel for their yacht or jet fuel for their airplane? They don’t care if fuel costs $100 a gallon — they’ll buy it.
Buttigieg says Americans will benefit from electric vehicles. Have you ever gone out and priced one? The 2022 suggested retail price for electric vehicles runs from $30,000 to $70,000 — higher if you want the new Hummer.
I had a gas/electric hybrid Honda Civic back in 2005-06 to drive back and forth to Virginia every day. The hybrid Civic then cost about $2,500 more than the all-gas version. I drove it for 90,000 miles, during which time the batteries needed replacing at a cost then of $3,500 for parts and labor. I opted to get rid of it and purchased an all-gas car.
Needless to say the hybrid Civic didn’t pay for itself. Gas mileage in the city was worse than it was on the highway, which is opposite of what Honda advertised. I’ve always thought that the additional $2,500 I paid for the hybrid would have bought a lot of gasoline.
All-electric vehicles are a pipe dream that we’ll never see. Stop and think about a commercial Boeing jumbo jet with 400-plus passengers flying from New York’s Kennedy Airport to London’s Heathrow Airport on batteries. Once the batteries are onboard they’ll only be room for the Energizer Bunny!