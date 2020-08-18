I have severe allergies from time to time. My eyes will swell up because of impurities in the air. I have tried prescription medicines, but to no avail. All they do is put me to sleep. When I wake up, I still have the same problem.
I use cucumbers on my eyes. I slice them up and put them in a big bowl in the refrigerator. The juice from the cucumbers makes the swelling go down in my eyes. And when I have some cucumbers left over, I eat them with ranch dressing. So nothing is wasted.
If you want to make a chemical-free mask of your own, cut up some vegetables like cucumbers, avocados and add an egg; then mash and mix them up in a blender. Lo and behold, you’ll have your own mask. And it works.
I think people should use more organic products. There are no chemicals in organics. Maybe one day, a really smart medical student will find a cure for certain ailments by using organics. That may put some doctors out of business.
There’s a market out there for healthy foods and a healthy lifestyle. We just need to adapt ourselves to these things.
One final thing. Thank God for farmers. Without them, we would have no food. Aren’t they the greatest?
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City
Biden’s past China record hurt US’ manufacturing
It is difficult to purchase any item that does not have a “Made in China” sticker on it. Responsibility for this repulsive description of manufacture rests squarely upon our politicians who sold out our country because their greed for the almighty dollar was more important than their constituents who voted for them.
Lobbyists for the Chinese have lined the pockets of Congress members for favorable votes to send manufacturing to a hostile country that has poisoned and murdered thousands of citizens.
Not only has China used its money to bribe these Washington politicians to build up its “friends”; it’s also used it to build up its military to destroy them and their country. This is repulsive.
Donald Trump is the only hope to keep America great. Joe Biden supported giving China most favored country status for trade. He’s incompetent to become our president.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City