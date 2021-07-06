The recently approved Elizabeth City budget includes a 8.5-cent property tax increase. The tax rate will be raised from 65.5 cents per $100 of valuation to 74 cents. The higher tax rate will raise about $1.1 million in additional revenue, most of which will be going toward most city employee salary raises, giving all of them a monetary increase of 4% within their paychecks.
I have very thoughtfully considered how his would affect the average home owner with the average-sized home with an average-costing property value. In other words, the average-sized house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The average market value for that real estate is $420,000. The current (former) property tax for such a home is $2,751. Under the new property tax for the same home will be $3,108. The percentage of increase will be slightly more than 12.9%.
I mentioned the preceding facts to say the following: In her recent column entitled, “If city only taxes but won’t serve, what good is it?,” Holly Audette strongly implies that Elizabeth City residents are getting defrauded and deprived of services that we are entitled to.
Her apparent “solution” to this bamboozling is to completely eliminate the city services that we do have. For example, she mentions hauling ones own trash to the city landfill and existing in a reduced level of convenience by terminating city law enforcement. She even went as far to say that Elizabeth City residents should consider “not having a city at all.”
I can tell by the tone of her recent column — and many other columns before this one — that Mrs. Audette has a problem with bitterness. According to a letter that Saint Paul wrote to the Ephesians, we Christians should get rid of all bitterness and resentment in our lives; and we should be as ready to forgive those who mistreat and distress us as Jesus Christ has forgiven us.
The level of dissatisfaction that Mrs. Audette has with Elizabeth City reminds me of something that I remember reading in William Shakespeare’s play “Hamlet.” When Hamlet compares Denmark to a deplorable prison, his friends Rosencrantz and Guildenstern strongly disagree with him. Then Hamlet replied, “Nothing is neither good nor bad, but thinking makes it so.”
In other words, I unquestionably think (in spite of its imperfections) that Elizabeth City is a good place to live. I am rather disappointed that some of our city residents do not feel the same way.
RICHARD T. CARTWRIGHT
Elizabeth City