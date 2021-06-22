I would like to know when Elizabeth City Council and/or the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners intend to attempt to allow competition to come to Elizabeth City. I am specifically referring the stranglehold Lowe’s has on our community and their new unreasonable rules regarding help loading items and home delivery fees for large purchases.
Why don’t we have a Home Depot? We could certainly support one. Why isn’t there a grocery chain to compete with Food Lion and their limited selection of food items? Why don’t we have a Target to compete with Walmart?
I am not the only person in Elizabeth City that would like the answers to these questions. Perhaps some of the council members and/or commissioners will address these questions and concerns.
SUSAN HAINES
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The Daily Advance reached out to the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission for a response to the writer’s request. The following is from interim EDC Director Scott Hinton: The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission does not block competition or create barriers to market entry. Businesses evaluate a particular market based on their own internal criteria when considering business expansion. Any business that expresses an interest in locating in our community would be welcomed and supported in accordance with economic development policies/programs.”