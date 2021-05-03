The tragedy that occurred in our community involving the death of Mr. Andrew Brown Jr., is difficult for everyone. Our hearts are with the family of Mr. Brown for their loss and with all who are hurting.
Mr. Brown’s death and the circumstances surrounding it have impacted members of our community with feelings of anguish, fear, sadness and outrage. These are difficult times, and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools remains deeply committed to our students and our mission of helping them become well-rounded, global citizens who are not only prepared academically, but are emotionally and socially ready to step out into the world beyond their personal community.
As Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County suddenly have been thrust into the national spotlight, our school system is dedicated to helping our families heal as we deal with a tragedy that has made an impact from every perspective. With the recent events we have experienced as a nation, and are currently experiencing within our community, we are challenged as educators, staff and families to be positive. We must remain a beacon of light for others during these difficult times.
As we move forward with the process of healing, know that ECPPS will keep the work of educating our children at the center of everything we do. We stand in strength with all of our children, staff and community as we begin to heal; as we all begin to have those difficult discussions which we must and should have; and as we work together to rebuild the trust and empathy that will make our community even stronger.
SHARON WARDEN AND RHONDA JAMES-DAVIS
Elizabeth City
Editor's note: Sharon Warden is chairwoman of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Board of Education. Rhonda James-Davis is interim superintendent of ECPPS.