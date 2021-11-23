Elizabeth City is the most beautiful small town in the world. Our downtown on the waterfront is our main attraction. We have two veterans parks for our military community and several children’s parks.
The most impressive thing are the businesses which are now sprucing up our downtown. We have a myriad of restaurants and shops where the owners have moved here to capture the moment in our downtown’s revitalization. I’d like to thank the wonderful people who’ve made all these things possible.
But the most beautiful thing I want to talk about is another gift: the amazing people who live here. Many words describe them: compassionate, caring, helpful, lifesaving. We have true angels from all walks of life, many of them perfect strangers who are willing to stop and help someone in need.
Here is my story of one of them. On Aug. 26, I was headed for Food Lion next to Big Lots. I pulled in the parking lot and started to cross the traffic lane to go in the store. I was watching traffic right and left, but I didn’t look down and I stumbled over two concrete pavers and fell face down. I hit my forehead on one of the pavers and knew I was in danger because I am on a blood thinner.
While I was lying there, I saw a female police officer and called out to her and asked her to call 911. She did and then I looked up and saw a woman on one side of me, checking my vision and a man, who recognized me, standing over me. This kind man told me not to worry, he would take care of everything while we waited.
The police officer went to my home and brought my husband to the parking lot and told him to go to the hospital. And the sweet lady helping take care of me, and who helped the man put me into a sitting position, must surely have had medical experience. I also noticed people standing outside their vehicles, waiting to see if they could help.
I thanked everyone from the back of the ambulance, but I have no names of these angels. This is why I am writing this — to let all those wonderful people know how thankful I am for all their help even though I do not know them.
I’m also thankful to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for their excellent care once I got to the hospital.
I actually believe all these wonderful people may have saved my life. I hope someone someday will help each one of you in a special, beautiful way.
I can never thank those who helped me enough. God bless them.
ANITA HUMMER
Elizabeth City