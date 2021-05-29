The editorial opinion over three columns in your May 26 edition concerning the decision by District Attorney Andrew Womble not to seek criminal charges against the Pasquotank deputies who fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr. was very subjective and based on hearsay and speculation.
If the writer of the editorial was present at the scene he could be more objective. District Attorney Womble is an elected officer of the court and privy to more information than the demonstrators harassing many of the citizens on the streets of Elizabeth City.
If a person misfired a gun at another’s body and then ran off, the perpetrator would still be liable for a capital felony. If a drug dealer sold or attempted to sell drugs to a loved one, that career would be over for good.
Justice is not always fair to the victim when a felon charged with a felony plea bargains in court to a misdemeanor for a much lesser sentence. An automobile can be used as lethal weapon even if is not a gun.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City