I call for equity and equality in our country.
President Biden spent Thanksgiving at a $30 million estate. The White House was not good enough. Camp David was not good enough. Neither of his multi-million-dollar homes was good enough. Come on, man. That’s some equity and equality.
Former President Obama started as a community organizer. He told the community he could help them more as a state senator. A few short years later, he told them he could help them even more as a U.S. senator. Then three years later, he told residents of the state of Illinois he could help them even more as president.
He rarely produced any benefits for any of his constituents. Looks like an unbelievable career path where he helped himself more than anyone else. Now he lives far from his community, district and state. That’s some equity and equality.
Then there are media personalities like Joy Behar and Joy Reid. They spend an hour a day spewing nonsense of TV for millions a year. They do really work hard. That’s some equity and equality.
Activists like Nicole Hannah-Jones and Abraham X. Kendi have parlayed their books full of historical speculation and conjecture into millions of dollars. That’s some equity and equality.
There are hundreds of more examples from George Clooney and John Kerry and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Elizabeth Warren.
So as the elite keep telling us what is best for us, we should know where their true equity and equality stand: in their own self-interest.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City