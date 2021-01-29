Although we are suffering from a devastating virus, social injustice and a fallen economy, I don’t think that there are many Americans who would want to live in another country.
Our nation’s judicial branch has already put in check the nonsense rumor that the presidential election was stolen. Our legislative branch of government has completed the process of installing our new president and by so doing, stabilized the executive branch of our government. Our democracy will work if we let it.
Our medical community is on the front lines caring for the victims of COVID-19 and our scientists have developed vaccines that will in time slow the death toll from the virus. We will get out of the woods if we continue to walk in the right direction, wearing a mask, washing our hands, praying and social distancing as we go.
Even though events of 2020 have made conditions ripe for negative emotions, we don’t have to give in to them. One of the things that negative emotions gave birth to is the ugly and angry mob that stormed the nation’s Capitol Building on Jan. 6. That attempt to stop a democratic process in our Congress failed but cost us five American lives.
We all caught a glimpse of the horrors of civil war and a step backward toward a lesser America that day. The attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, was an attack from an enemy without. But the mob that attacked the nation’s Capitol Building was an attack from an enemy within. It was an attack carried out by our own citizens.
President Donald Trump encouraged the mob that stormed the Capitol and has said that he will be back in some capacity one day. His campaign slogan was “Make America Great Again,” an indication that there was a time when he thought America was great but not now. Was he talking about a period just after the Obama administration or a time period somewhere before the Civil War? Will he start his own political party and further divide the country?
Trumpism is real and may be part of the enemy within. It needs to be watched. We have enough problems as it is. We don’t need the threat of some power-hungry leadership on the horizon.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City