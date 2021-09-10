With COVID-19 surging through this country, it is sad to see the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers trying to play the victim as they are refused entry to establishments or countries.
The general public has a right to protect itself from a deadly disease — just as you have a right not to participate by getting the vaccine or wearing a mask. That is your choice, so do not be surprised if you’re treated like a modern day “Typhoid Mary.”
But please, please, please do not compare yourself to the victims of the Holocaust. Your problem is of your own making. The victims of the Holocaust had their homes and businesses taken from them; they were jammed into railway cars and taken to concentration camps where they were gassed or starved to death because their religion was not acceptable to an authoritarian, white supremacist, Nazi regime.
One of your frequent contributors made a reference in a recent column to those questioning COVID-19 deaths and the need for the vaccine as being forced to wear a “scarlet letter.” That was amusing only because the scarlet letter was imposed by the religious right on those not sharing their religious values. In fact, the anti-hero in the novel, “The Scarlet Letter,” was the minister of a congregation and the father of the protagonist, Hester Prynne’s child.
Lastly, a vast number of statistics were included in the column in question. Remember: figures don’t lie but liars figure. Also, always look to the source of any given statistic to see if the person using them has a bridge in Brooklyn they want to sell.
CORDY LAVERY
Elizabeth City