Mike Wood is a sports writer for The Daily Advance who covers high school sports. During the time that high school sports were being curtailed due to the pandemic there weren’t any events to cover and write about, so he wrote about some of his past personal recollections about sports.
I always looked forward to his weekly story and was disappointed when they stopped. I figured it was because high school sports were back and The Daily Advance no longer needed something to fill up the empty space on the sports page. If it had been me I would have found something else to eliminate not Mike’s stories.
My wife and I got to know Mike and his wife and their little dog at Muddy’s Coffee Shop. We had something in common with him because we are from New England as he is, so you can imagine when it came to talking sports a lot of it had to do with the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins.
How nice it is to read again another one of his interesting sport stories.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Intelligence is more than just ‘yes-no’ proposition
Computers are so simple that they appear intelligent. The only questions they can answer are binary, Off-on, yes-no, etc. They answer trillions of these questions per second, leading to complicated and comprehensive answers.
They are like a person who has hyperactivity-attention deficit disorder or like one who is called high functioning autistic.
Remember Twenty Questions? “X” had to identify what “Y” was thinking about by using no more than 20 questions, each of which could be answered only binarily, “yes” or “no.”
I start to look up one word in a dictionary but wind up looking up several others, forgetting to look up the first word. Is this smart or dumb?
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City