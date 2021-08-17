As of Saturday, 37,364,700 Americans had contacted COVID-19 and 637,161 of them have died from the disease. That means that this pandemic is alive and well and has started to affect our children. Therefore, we must take this serious and take lifesaving action.
The Centers for Disease Control’s recent finding that rural counties lag behind urban counties in vaccination rates present a unique challenge to all of us affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As cases continue to rise, bringing more restrictions, hospitalizations and sadly, more preventable deaths, we are all in a position to help slow the spread by being an ambassador for saving lives and stopping the spread of this deadly disease.
However, we also recognize there is a golden rule here in North Carolina’s rural areas: we don’t intrude in each other’s personal business. We must be reminded that as the Delta variant wreaks havoc across the state, devastating our communities and upending all the progress we’ve made in the last year, we need to make one major exception. We need to take care of our own, which means getting vaccinated and encouraging our friends, neighbors and family to get their shots now.
HEZEKIAH BROWN
Elizabeth City
One secret to country cooking? Bacon grease
Martha Porter’s recent letter on country cooking, especially southern cooking, reminded me of the time when I was stationed at Ft. Bragg in 1962-63.
My wife and I lived in a duplex in Fayetteville and next door neighbors, Bill and Louise, were North Carolinians. Louise made many a delicious meal for us and we always wondered why they were so tasty. Finally, my wife asked her what her secret was. She said, “bacon grease.”
I’m sure at the time it prompted a “What?” from both of us and a “you got to be kidding; you use bacon grease?” We had never heard of that. Well, one thing’s for sure: it did enhance the flavor.
It seemed everything she cooked had bacon grease in it. We even kidded amongst ourselves that if Louise made homemade ice cream, there would be bacon grease in that, too.
We all know fried foods always taste better, but I’m sure our arteries are never pleased about it, and every time we stand on that bathroom scale it just lets out a huge groan!
And just for the record: I learned to enjoy collard greens, black-eyed peas, okra (fried), grits (with butter, salt and pepper), etc.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City