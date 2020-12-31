A medieval preacher/teacher wrote this: "What good is it that Jesus Christ was born in a stable many years ago if He's not born anew in our hearts day by day?"
In real terms, what does it mean that Christ should be born in our hearts today and every day?
It means that we have compassion and practical love for everyone around us who is suffering terribly from COVID-19 and its many misfortunes, and for the doctors, nurses, and many others who are exhaustively sacrificing themselves by caring for them 24 hours a day, week after crushing week.
It means that you and I will faithfully wear a mask when in public, keep a safe distance from others and avoid all crowds and gatherings.
If we do these things freely, Christ is born anew in our hearts every moment, forever.
JERRY GILL
Hertford