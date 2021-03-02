House Resolution 5, deceptively labeled as the “Equality Act,” will add sexual orientation and gender identity to the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
Although this may sound fair on its surface, it will have egregious consequences. For example, schools will be required to allow biological males in private female spaces and in female sports, to mandate preferred personal pronouns, and to enforce LGBTQ curriculum.
Parents will lose their rights to make decisions about their kids’ education and medical care. Because it removes conscience protections for health care workers, they will be forced to participate in abortions and sex reassignment surgeries or be punished.
Pastors will be unable to preach Biblical truths regarding marriage, family and sexuality. Faith-based adoption agencies will have to violate their beliefs or close.
These things are already happening, but our right to fight back is found in the 1993 bipartisan Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which is repealed by this legislation.
Should liberal bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., or parents choose the values their children learn? Should the government have coercive legal power to force us to comply with these values that contradict thousands of years of religious beliefs upon which this country was founded?
This profoundly anti-American legislation is anti-life, anti-faith, anti-family, and anti-freedom. Read this bill. Next, read the Bill of Rights. Call your representatives today and tell them to vote “no” on HR 5.
CAROL TERRYBERRY
Elizabeth City