Recent polls show Joe Biden’s approval rating at a horrific 33%. My thoughts and prayers go out to those 33% not living in reality.
To the dads out there raising small boys, teach them to be men before their leftist teachers teach them to be women. Are you seeing what’s happening to our children in schools across the country? If not, just look on “Libs of TikTok.” You’ll be disgusted.
Imagine if teachers who identify as Christian were to speak about their faith to their class and hang up a few crosses in their classroom, surely there would be no problem from the left, right? How is it that speaking about “sex” in the workplace is “sexual harassment,” but talking to kindergartners about sex is OK? Please liberals, leave our children alone!
After Biden kicked off the White House Easter egg hunt, never once mentioning God or Jesus, he went on another in his never-ending incoherent ramblings when someone in an Easter Bunny costume rushed over to pull him away before he made an even bigger fool of himself. This is where we are now? The Easter Bunny has to save the day?
In a previous speech in Greensboro, when Biden finished his remarks, he turned to shake hands with maybe a ghost. Nobody was there and of course he was confused. However, the PolitiFact fact-checking site used by The Daily Advance and many others as the ultimate “fact checker” stated that he was “gesturing toward his audience” and not shaking hands with thin air. Sure, he was. The lengths the media will go to in protecting this administration from their daily gaffes and lies is astounding.
Just recently, Frank James, the New York subway shooter was proven to be a black supremacist. The Waukesha killer was a black supremacist. Quintez Brown, who tried to kill a Louisville mayor candidate was a black supremacist. Noah Green who murdered a Capital policeman was a black supremacist. In summary, “white supremacy” is the problem right Democrats?
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: As the writer noted, PolitiFact, the nonprofit project operated by the Poynter Institute in St. Petersburg, Florida, did check the many claims on social media that President Joe Biden “shook hands with thin air” after his speech at N.C. A&T University in Greensboro on April 14. PolitiFact looked at the claims and the video from the event and concluded the following on April 19: “The clips of Biden gesturing to those seated in the audience are being misconstrued to appear as if he was trying to shake hands with air. We rate this claim False.”