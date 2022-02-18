It’s incredible that even now CNN can no longer run as part of the Democratic Party and Joe Biden marketing and propaganda machine. In the last two weeks, CNN and many of their correspondents have admitted that Biden is failing at so many levels. Now even some at NBC and even MSNBC are saying the same. Hell must be freezing over.
When asked about the highest inflation numbers in 40 years by Fox News Peter Doocy, Biden said “It’s a great asset, more inflation,” before calling Doocy a “stupid son of a B.”
When asked by NBC’s Lester Holt, “Back in July, you said inflation was going to be temporary, I think a lot of Americans are wondering what your definition of temporary is,” Biden responded by calling Holt a “wise guy.”
God forbid this man answer an honest question. It’s getting to the point that you can tell when Biden and Jen Psaki lie to the American people: their lips move.
There is no doubt in my mind that the incredible success of the Canadian trucker convoys and the rising threat of American trucker convoys is what’s forcing Democratic-run states to immediately drop their ridiculous COVID mandates. The Democrats know they are dead wrong and don’t want to join Justin Trudeau’s public humiliation.
But then again, these truckers are all just racist, right Democrats and media? When you are morally and intellectually bankrupt and can no longer defend your insane policies, you just call everyone a racist. And they wonder why this term means nothing to most sane people.
One year into this disastrous administration and nothing is built, nothing is back, and nothing is better.
At least Biden and the Democratic Party will always have local columnist Martha Johnson as their cheerleader. I wonder if she believes even half the nonsense she writes.