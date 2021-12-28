This Christmas, please don’t make fun of older children who believe in Santa Claus. I know adults who thought Joe Biden would be a good president. Also, if you are driving by yourself with a mask on, please remove your Biden sticker; we know who you voted for.
COVID-19 has indeed been a deadly pandemic: it’s killed science, logic, evidence-based medicine and common sense. If there was a contraceptive vaccine, but after taking it you could still get pregnant, and you still had to wear a condom, would you still take it? It really is that stupid.
Former President Donald Trump handed Biden multiple vaccines and a vaccination plan and Biden is doing significantly worse than Trump on COVID-19 cases and deaths, even though he pledged to “shut down the virus.”
Democrats who warn you about rising sea levels are buying beachfront property. Democrats who warn you about “white supremacy” are buying homes in exclusively white neighborhoods. Democrats who warn you about COVID are throwing parties and get-togethers with dozens of maskless people. Don’t you get it yet?
Why hasn’t Jussie Smollett been charged with perjury? His lie would have been more believable if he said he was assaulted by six men with man buns in skinny jeans who doused him with soy lattes and yelled “This is Biden country” and then rode off on electric scooters.
As of today, 23 House Democrats are not seeking re-election. I wonder why? Funny how the media’s dedicated more airtime to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin recently than they’ve given Hunter Biden in the last two years.
Being a Democrat must be exhausting. Imagine living in the greatest country in the world and finding a new reason to hate it every day? Let’s face it: Donald Trump is a tough individual. He is vain, insensitive and raw, but he loves America more than any president in my lifetime and he is the last firewall between us and the cesspool that is Washington, D.C. Literally everything was better under Trump. Everything.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck