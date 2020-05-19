It has been said, “What goes around, comes around.”
A few people in the area have been encouraging me to return to Elizabeth City and take up the unfinished business I laid out years ago. I take it they looked back and counted some, but not all, of the 35 business ventures and/or real estate endeavors and projects I started within a 3.5-mile radius of Elizabeth City’s downtown area years ago.
Such a move brings to mind a story about the late Walter Davis when he encountered Howard Hughes not once but twice at a casino. (Walter’s widow, Jo Ann Davis, by the way, passed away the last week in March; she and I were both born during the great year of 1931.) It was said Walter had taken Hughes’ hotel suite and then his seats at a stage play where he told the reclusive billionaire, “Oh, it’s you again.”
One such request for me to return honored and humbled me after having been away for so many years. Doing what we did all over again would surely please the tax collectors and those who have mismanaged the money over the years.
Again, I think if I did return and try to do it over again I’d most likely lose my bride of now coming up on 69 years.
To the good folks in the city, bless ye all.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh
Trump’s musings great threat to public safety
President Donald Trump’s quack suggestion of injecting household disinfectants in the body to kill the coronavirus has made him a mockery around the world.
Sadly, injecting or ingesting house-cleaners is what very troubled people do to kill themselves.
Truly, President Trump’s musings are a great threat to public safety. Seriously, this man’s 3½ years of madness in the White House is enough.
It is alarming, indeed, to hear the president of the U.S., the most powerful person in the world, offer the most dangerous and ludicrous suggestions during a raging pandemic that has taken nearly 90,000 innocent American lives.
ANN BECHIOM
Elizabeth City