This letter is not about hunters that use their dogs to harass and trespass on property where they do not have permission. This letter is about you. There are 24 hours in a day. Give one hour to your body as exercise. You will live better and longer.
Turn off the TV and your social media device. Go for a walk. Take a friend, lover, acquaintance or neighbor. Enjoy your walk. Start with 15 minutes and set a goal of 30 minutes. Learn yoga and tai-chi. Lift light weights.
The whole point is to find some exercise you enjoy and then do it. If you are housebound, move around in your house. Find a way to move.
Our country is currently divided. Take time to care for yourself so you may then care for our country.
Also, this fall please vote. In my opinion, voting is as important as your health.
DOUG LANE
Elizabeth City
Hurting others, destroying biz doesn’t honor Floyd
The recent letter that contained quotes from the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was excellent. Like today, Dr. King faced cruelty and injustice. His approach to solving the situation however, was much different from much of what we see today.
It makes no sense whatsoever to hurt people or to destroy innocent businesses and then call it “protesting.” Even UPS, FedEx and Amazon delivery trucks are being attacked and ransacked. Is that protesting? Does that honor the memory of George Floyd? No, it does not.
King’s approach was non-violent. It was vocal but peaceful. What we need to be doing now is following his example, and at the same time showing respect for the police and the rule of law. We must have compassion for those who are hurting and realize these events affect us all.
Yes, let us fight injustice but not each other. And regarding the question about which lives matter, for me that issue was settled long ago — on a Roman cross.
RAY CLARKE SR.
Elizabeth City