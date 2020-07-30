I’m tightening up my political seatbelt, because right up to the minute President Trump wins the election they will be attacking him.
On Tuesday the Washington Merry-Go-Round column by Douglas Cohn and Eleanor Clift compared the federal assistance the Trump administration has given in response to the ongoing destruction in Portland, Oregon, to Hitler’s brownshirts. The whole column was outrageous and irresponsible.
The facts don’t matter to the left. Many Democrat-run cities and states are failing, but our president is openly criticized and insulted daily for trying to help the innocent citizens of those riot-torn cities.
In the same edition, The Associated Press slams Trump for fast-tracking a vaccine for political gain because the polls show him behind in this fall’s presidential election.
Hillary Clinton was outpolling Trump right up to his winning the 2016 election. It doesn’t matter how hard the Democrats, with their failed leadership, work to destroy him, President Trump is working for America, and he’s going to win by a landslide.
RAYMOND MAURICE
Elizabeth City
Steinburg comments confirm he is Trump groupie
After reading your story, “Steinburg, NC leaders meet with president,” in the July 24-25 edition, my previous impression of state Sen. Bob Steinburg has been confirmed: He’s just another Trump groupie.
As described in the article, Steinburg, R-Chowan, sounded like a teenage girl finally meeting her pop idol. So he was “in awe” and “thrilled”? If “the man” (known as Donald Trump to those of us less dazzled) asked Steinburg to jump, I’m sure his only thought would be, “how high!”
I’d also suggest to the senator that the next time he is in the presence of the holy one for a photo shoot, he should blink a time or two and remember to put his jacket back on (Jim Jordan, he’s not). It’s a photograph. With the president. In the Oval Office. He might want to hang that picture on his office wall someday. It might even show up on the front page of his local newspaper.
ROD PHILLIPS
Edenton