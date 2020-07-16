We asked on Facebook people's thoughts about the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners' 4-3 decision to move the Confederate monument off courthouse grounds. The following are some of the 56 responses we received.
• "It has been there this long leave it alone. Just because narrow-minded people all over the place is doing it doesn't mean we have to follow them. Let's stand on our own and leave it where it is."
• "It's so much easier to do this than anything really meaningful for the community that might actually take work and effort."
• "Best decision they've made lately."
• "What's the point in taking it up only to put it somewhere else? This defeats the whole purpose of wanting it gone."
• "Much more important things to worry about in the county."
• "It should be put in a museum along with all the other Confederate monuments, so maybe people can actually learn from history like they keep saying they want to."
•"It is a wrong decision, caving in to unruly people, but I would rather see it taken down and stored properly rather than torn down and destroyed."
• "Ridiculous!"
•"Leave it alone."
• "Long overdue."