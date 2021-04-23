The following is a sampling of comments from The Daily Advance’s Facebook page on Wednesday’s fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by a Pasquotank sheriff’s deputy who was serving a search warrant at Brown’s address in Elizabeth City:
“If anyone believes he was shot because of his race doesn’t need to protest. They need to seek a psychologist and get counseling.”
“I’ve seen nothing that said he was armed, but I’ve also seen nothing that offers the details and facts of the situation. Before all the outbursts, perhaps people should wait and presumably know that of which they speak.”
“Another wild summer: riots, looting and ripping people out of their vehicles and beating them. It’s civil war.”
“Why do you keep saying fatal shooting of a “black” man? The media needs to quit with the racial divide.”
“Basically, the town will be at unrest for a long time, which is BS. We want answers now.”
“And the neighborhood is not showing a lot of support for the police. They’re yelling at them, preventing them from doing their jobs. Instead of the police patrolling other parts of the city, they’re having to watch these clowns to ensure the crime scene is secure.”
“This made national news. Condolences to his family.”
“No justice, no peace!”
“Accountability!”
“If these people with warrants would comply and stop running from the law, they wouldn’t get shot. If you run, it’s on you ....”
“Exactly. Don’t break the law. If cops serve you a warrant, comply and don’t resist arrest. Then you won’t get shot. So simple to understand.”
“I don’t care if the cop was orange. If the man is fleeing in his car you shoot his tires, not kill him.”
“So shoot moving tires? What if he missed and hit a helpless kid in a house?”
“The protests were peaceful.”
“I’m proud the protest were peaceful.”
“We all must remember that N.C. elected officials passed and signed into law a law that makes it almost impossible to see a police camera video without a court order .... The police forces in N.C., like in many other states, are only there to protect themselves; otherwise they would not have ever demanded such a law that requires citizens to sue in order to have a police camera video released to the public immediately.”
“I forgot about that.”
“I had no clue. Regardless, camera footage needs to be shown.”